Santino Marella’s Impact In-Ring Debut And More Confirmed For Rebellion, Updated Line-Up

Impact Wrestling Authority Director Santino Marella will make his Impact Wrestling in-ring debut at the upcoming Rebellion pay-per-view.

Impact has announced that Santino, Dirty Dango, and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry will team up to take on The Design in a six-man fight.

The Hardcore War participants, as well as new title matches, were also revealed. Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, and one more wrestler to be announced will be on Team Dreamer, while Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, and Masha Slamovich will be on Team Bully.

The 2023 Impact Rebellion pay-per-view event is set to take place on Sunday, April 16 from the Rebel Entertainment Complex in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The updated card is as follows:

Vacant Impact World Title Match

Kushida vs. Steve Maclin

Ultimate X for the Impact World Tag Team Titles

The Motor City Machine Guns vs. Ace Austin and Chris Bey (c)

Triple Threat for the Impact Knockouts World Title

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mickie James (c)

If James is not cleared to compete, this will be a singles match for the vacant title.

Triple Threat Elimination Match for the Impact X-Division Title

Mike Bailey vs. Jonathan Gresham vs. Trey Miguel (c)

Impact Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match

The Death Dollz vs. The Coven (c)

Hardcore War

Team Dreamer (Tommy Dreamer, Frankie Kazarian, Yuya Uemura, Killer Kelly, TBA) vs. Team Bully (Bully Ray, Kenny King, John Skyler, Jason Hotch, Masha Slamovich)

The Design vs. Director of Authority Santino Marella, Dirty Dango and Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry