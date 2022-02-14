Santos Escobar On Challenging Bron Breakker For The NXT Championship Tomorrow Night

Santos Escobar says WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker is very impressive and has a lot of potential, but he is not ready to carry the brand on his shoulders as champion the way Escobar is. Escobar spoke with PWInsider’s Mike Johnson to promote his title match against Breakker at Tuesday’s NXT Vengeance Day special, and was asked for his thoughts on finally being able to possible win the NXT Title after he’s been an important talent in NXT for a while now.

“You know, I think things always come at the right time,” Escobar said. “I’ve been working a lot since I got here on NXT, of course the Cruiserweight division, of course unifying Cruiserweight titles last year at Stand and Deliver and from then on, just ready for this spot and this opportunity and I finally got it, and who better than a young, inexperienced talent Bron Breakker, who is by the way, very impressive, very strong, he’s got a lot of potential, but in my eyes, he’s not ready. He’s not ready to carry on his shoulders the brand – I am. So I’m going to snatch the title from him this Tuesday and there’s little to nothing he can do about it.”

Escobar was also asked about how he and Breakker come from big wrestling families, and how Escobar’s life and wrestling experience might give him an advantage over Breakker, who is still trying to figure out exactly who he is and the best way to present himself in NXT. Escobar mentioned how Tommaso Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler may have distracted Breakker last week, and talked about how he was once a young champion as well.

“That’s a great question, Mike. Let me tell you something. Me and Bron have more in common than you might think,” Escobar declared. “I once was a young champion. It’s overwhelming, it’s too much pressure, you need to prove yourself to everyone and you will have the weight of a legacy and so it’s hard for him, it’s going to be hard for him, I know it, because I was there some years ago. I think that’s the main point of advantage for me as an area of opportunity that I have to exploit because I was there and I know how it feels and I think he shouldn’t have engaged with Ziggler and Ciampa because now there’s a lot of things in his mind and there’s only one thing in my mind – just to take that NXT title from him.”