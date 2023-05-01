Santos Escobar On Training At The WWE Performance Center After 19 Years In The Business, More

WWE star Santos Escobar recently appeared on Under The Ring podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Escobar commented on what it means to him to team with Rey Mysterio:

“Well, he’s a Lucha Libre icon. He’s a Lucha Libre legend. He’s literally a Hall of Famer. I first met Rey when I was about eight or nine years (old). That was a long time ago. The story is known. My dad told me, ‘You see that kid right there? That’s Rey Mysterio. He’s gonna go places.He’s going to do something in the industry’, and that was it. My dad wasn’t lying. Rey became everything he said and even more, now a Hall of Famer. For me to be in the ring with him, to be in a faction with him, LWO, it’s just a dream come true. I feel very happy, motivated, and ready to go and just keep growing.”

Being at WrestleMania:

“At WrestleMania, when we came out and helped Rey, I had a second there where I just look around. I looked to my left and there was Bad Bunny right there, and then I looked around and the stadium was full, and in the ring, Rey Mysterio was winning his match. That was magical. That was one of the best moments in my life, not in my career, in my life. This weekend we were on the road, Friday Night SmackDown, Saturday Night Main Event, Monday Night Raw, I think I had the best weekend in my career since working with my dad over 20 years ago. It’s just amazing. I feel very happy. I’m on a very high note right now and just motivated. I just saw Triple H and there was a new championship. I feel ready for that. That’s how high my note is right now.”

On Bad Bunny:

“Everyone says Bad Bunny is this recording artist and multi-Grammy winner. He’s none of that to me. He’s a WWE Superstar. He has shown respect, commitment, love, and admiration to what we do. The only way I can repay that is with respect. He earned his way into the WWE. I think he’s got the most difficult task in his WWE career next Saturday when he faces Damian Priest, I faced Damian Priest on several occasions and it won’t be easy, but I’m sure that Bad Bunny is going to have everything he needs to defeat Damian Priest, and let’s just say if Judgement Day decides to show up, LWO is going to be there.”

Spending time at The Performance Center before being called up to the main roster:

“You gotta be humble enough to allow the universe to teach you things every day. You got to be able to allow yourself to be surprised and I think the Performance Center is just that. When I got there I was 19 years in the business. On the surface, you might say, ‘Well, what are they going to teach you? If you’ve been doing this for 19 years, it means you know enough to survive 19 years’, but in reality, the Performance Center is there for a reason and that is to create the Superstars of the future. Now, I may have had the operation of how a match can be executed. I mean, I’ve had this and that, a dive, I don’t know, but a Superstar is something different that needs to have a lot of things in a list. You got to check a lot of boxes and the Performance Center and NXT make sure that you check all those boxes so that when you’re finally called into the grandest stage of them all, WrestleMania, you’re ready for it.”

