Santos Escobar Shows Off House He Bought His Parents (Photos)

Santos Escobar is a good boy.

The WWE Superstar and LWO member surfaced on social media on Sunday to show off photos of himself with his parents at the house he bought them.

“Thank you LUCHA LIBRE,” he wrote. “One of the most beautiful satisfactions in life… being able to take care of my parents, I GOT MY MOM A HOUSE!!!”

He added, “I’m beyond grateful!! 🥹 again… GRACIAS LUCHA LIBRE.”

Check out photos below.