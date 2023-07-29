Santos Escobar Wins U.S. Title Invitational, Title Match Date Set

The WWE United States Championship will be on-the-line in two weeks.

On WWE Friday Night SmackDown this week in New Orleans, LA., Santos Escobar defeated Rey Mysterio via doctor stoppage after hitting a suicide dive on the WWE Hall of Fame legend, which left Rey unable to continue.

The victory saw Santos Escobar emerge as the winner of the WWE United States Championship Invitational and earn a title shot against reigning champion Austin Theory.

After the match, Michael Cole and Wade Barrett announced that Santos Escobar vs. Austin Theory for the U.S. title will take place on WWE Friday Night SmackDown in two weeks time.

