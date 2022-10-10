Sara Lee’s Family Issues Statement Regarding Her Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sara Lee, 2015 Tough Enough winner, died at the age of 30. The family issued the following statement.

“On behalf of the Weston and Lee family we would like to express our deepest gratitude for the love that has been shown Cory, Sara, and their beautiful children. Cory has taken a step back from social media but is blown away by the generosity everyone has shown.

Through the darkest times you guys have been a ray of light.

Thank you, will never be enough.”

A GoFundMe page was created to support the family, and it has received over $100,000 in donations. Many fans, as well as people from WWE, AEW, and other promotions, have donated/shared the link.

At Extreme Rules, Bayley paid tribute to Sara Lee.