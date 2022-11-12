Sarah Logan Returns to WWE During SmackDown (Video)

Sarah Logan has returned to WWE with her husband Erik and Ivar as The Viking Raiders.

A few weeks ago, WWE began airing “Valhalla Awaits” vignettes for Logan and The Viking Raiders on SmackDown. Friday night’s SmackDown featured Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma in the ring for a singles match between Briana “B-Fab” Brandy and Zelina Vega. Before the match could begin, however, red lights illuminated the arena and a woman’s voice proclaimed, “Valhalla Is Here.”

Logan appeared onstage wearing a Viking headdress, while Erik and Ivar attacked Legado del Fantasma at ringside and then rushed the ring to attack Hit Row. The Vikings annihilated Hit Row as Logan appeared ringside to eliminate B-Fab. Logan then glared at Vega, but she managed to escape through the crowd. Erik and Ivar continued to decimate Hit Row and Legado del Fantasma as they launched Wilde into the barrier and double-teamed Adonis in the ring.

Dolla attempted to fight off The Vikings, but they beat him down, then hit him with the Ragnarok double powerbomb in the center of the ring. When Logan brought B-Fab to the ring, Cole finally recognized her. B-Fab attempted to attack Logan, but she was knocked out by a headbutt from Logan. Erik, Ivar, and Logan posed in the center of the ring under the red lights as the segment concluded.

Erik and Ivar have been absent from storylines since their victory over The New Day on SmackDown on September 2, which was taped on August 26. During that match, Erik reportedly sustained a foot injury, and it was later announced that he would be sidelined indefinitely. The Viking Raiders were in the midst of a new push for the blue brand, with WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H in charge of the creative. They were reintroduced as heels in June, shortly before Triple H assumed control of WWE.

Erik of The Viking Raiders is married to Logan of The Viking Raiders. She was released in 2020 along with other budget cuts, and she and Erik welcomed their first son, Raymond Cash Rowe, in February 2021. In June 2020, Logan announced that she was retiring from professional wrestling for the foreseeable future. She entered the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble as the 25th participant, but lasted less than 45 seconds before being eliminated by WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins. This year, Logan made a low-key appearance on the August 19 episode of SmackDown, during a Viking Funeral segment for The New Day. In addition to this year’s Royal Rumble, Logan’s last WWE match was on the April 13, 2020 episode of RAW, which she lost to Shayna Baszler via referee stoppage. She has only wrestled twice since leaving WWE; she defeated Amber O’Neal at the May 13 Control Your Narrative event in Cleveland, and again the following night at the CYN event in Detroit.

Commentary noted that The Viking Raiders have returned to the strong blue brand tag team division. It appears as though Logan will compete in the women’s division.

Highlights from her big return from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana are below: