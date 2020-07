Former WWE Superstar Sarah Logan took to Instagram today, teasing a “HUGE” announcement for tomorrow. PWMania.com previously reported that Logan would be stepping away from wrestling for the time being. She’s been currently training for an MMA fight. Logan said:

“Everyone has been asking what’s happening next in my life and I’m here to tell ya I have a HUGE announcement TOMORROW! I’ll let you know when @thewildandfreetv episode drops!”