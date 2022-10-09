Saraya Addresses if She Had Discussions With WWE About Wrestling Again

During a live stream on Twitch, Saraya commented on whether or not she had discussions with WWE about returning to wrestling. According to reports, AEW’s Dr. Sampson had given her the all clear.

“We never had that discussion. I never had that discussion with WWE because they let me go. I’ve been working years to better myself and be healthier and stronger. Me, mentally, I never brought it up because I had this mental block. I want to be as safe as possible. I know what my body can do. Me and WWE never had that discussion about having a match. I never brought it up to them about me potentially wrestling. If I was to talk them about it, I’m sure they would do the research. I wasn’t mentally ready. It still makes me nervous, but I’m way smarter about it. I know what I can and can’t do. I’m not expecting to do six German suplexes off the top. I’m not that wrestler anyway.”

“I’m not looking to bump around like crazy like I did before. I need to make adjustments and be smart about it. I’m very aware of what I can and can’t do.”

Paige also responded to claims that she wasn’t cleared by 15 doctors:

I’ll bite on this because… Bro. You just straight up lying for clicks. Tf. 15 drs?!?! I learn something new about myself everyday on here. Insane. Hahahaha also you’re getting your Drs mixed up because Dr Sampson saves lives. https://t.co/ZiTTo3hHGg pic.twitter.com/8vwhokdJQp — SARAYA (@Saraya) October 9, 2022

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for transcription)