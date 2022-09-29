Saraya Addresses What Happened During This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Saraya (formerly Paige) cut her first AEW in-ring promo and set up a lumberjack match on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Saraya responded to Toni Storm vs. Serena Deeb’s lumberjack match on Twitter with the following statement.

“On a good note I’m so proud of the women yesterday. Not only did they get more than 5 mins to have a match. It was the first ever lumberjack match. A woman on commentary and a good portion of the roster being showcased. That’s a win (even if I was a little rusty 😅)”

Saraya also uploaded a GIF which was evidently in response to how people reacted to her promo: