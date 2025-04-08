Saraya Addresses WWE Return Rumors Following AEW Departure

Former AEW star Saraya, also known to WWE fans as Paige, recently addressed growing speculation about a potential return to WWE following her exit from AEW. In an interview with WrestleZone, Saraya set the record straight and emphasized that, as of now, there have been no discussions with WWE.

“That’s something that with this year, I kind of want to get all my business and stuff, deals out the way, like under my name and all that kind of stuff,” Saraya explained. “People think I’m going back to WWE or whatever, because there’s this huge rumor mill happening right now. But I haven’t spoken to them. At least not right now, I haven’t spoken to them.”

Saraya also noted that her focus right now is outside the ring, as she continues to build her brand through podcasting and acting.

“I’m also focusing on my podcast, acting, all that kind of fun stuff too. I wouldn’t want it to affect my brand. And I feel like WWE now is being more open and receptive to people doing outside stuff. They are much more comfortable with that and are much more accepting of that,” she said. “I feel like, if I ever did go back, I feel like they would be understanding at this point and kind of let me do my thing.”

Saraya left WWE in 2022 after the company opted not to renew her contract under the previous management regime. She made her return to the ring in AEW later that year after being sidelined with a career-threatening neck injury for several years.

You can check out the full interview below.