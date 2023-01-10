Saraya Asked if Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) Will Be on AEW Dynamite

Saraya was interviewed by the DJ Whoo Kid show on Sirius XM / Shade 45 to promote this week’s AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Saraya was asked about the rumours of Mercedes Mone/Sasha Banks appearing Wednesday night, but she says she has no idea.

Saraya said, “I don’t know, I wish I knew that. Even me to my managers constantly asking and I’m just like, ‘I have no idea’ and I asked Tony Khan. I’m like, ‘what’s the deal?'”

Saraya said she congratulated Mercedes on her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut and would love to work with her one day because her last WWE match was with Sasha and she was one of the first people she texted when she found out her career was over.

“I would love to do it in AEW because I’m there. Tony has a good relationship with New Japan and he loves New Japan. Sasha, I texted her the other day, just [to say] congratulations and she said that she’s happy. She says she’s happy. I’m not starting any rumors! [laughs] But I would love to one day have [that match]. We have a built-in storyline because unfortunately, it was me and her in the ring when my career was ended. So when I got cleared, she was one of the first people I texted, ‘guess what?! You don’t have to feel bad anymore,’” Saraya added.

Saraya’s comments are intriguing because she never stated that Tony Khan denied Mercedes was coming in. Although no one in AEW has publicly denied Mercedes’s appearance, Dave Meltzer reported that people in WWE do not believe she will sign with AEW. We’ll see if that holds true.