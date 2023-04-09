Saraya Believes Skye Blue Is “The Next Big Thing” In AEW

As PWMania.com previously reported, Skye Blue, who debuted in AEW in 2021, signed with the company on Friday.

AEW star Saraya praised Blue and called her “the next big thing” in AEW during an interview with Superstar Crossover.

She stated, “I’m trying to see if I felt like a lot of women at AEW do get their flowers. There’s a lot of incredible wrestlers. You have Willow. I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She’s growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, ‘chill sister.’ So I feel like a lot of the women in AEW get a chance to be showcased and they’re all awesome. I’m happy that Taya’s there now, Taya Valkyrie. Very happy she’s there. I love Jade as a character. She’s incredible as a character, and she’s constantly training every week to be better, too, which I really appreciate.”

