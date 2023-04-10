Saraya Comments On A Former WWE Star That “Didn’t Get Her Flowers For The Longest Time”

AEW star Saraya recently spoke with Josh Martinez on Superstar Crossover for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Saraya discussed former WWE star Alicia Fox:

“So I actually posted this recently, but like, I feel like Alicia Fox didn’t get her flowers for the longest time. Because if you look back at her stuff, it’s everything looks aggressive, but she’s safe. All her matches were good. You have to watch them back. Because every time I wrestled her, I felt really, really safe. So I felt like she was very underrated. Also, she was in the Divas era. So if people didn’t give her the chance, and just thought, ‘No, she’s a diva, she could possibly be a good wrestler,’ but no, she was a great wrestler.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Robert DeFelice for the transcription)