Saraya Comments on Changing Her In-Ring Style Since Returning to Action

Since making a comeback at AEW Full Gear 2022, Saraya has now competed in two matches in the promotion. In a singles match held at Full Gear, she was victorious over Britt Baker. On Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, she and Toni Storm competed in a tag team match, but they were defeated by Baker and Jamie Hayter.

During her stream on Twitch, Saraya discussed the ways where she has changed her in-ring style since regaining her health and returning to competition after being sidelined in 2017 due to spinal stenosis and neck problems.

“Yes, I do actually,” Saraya said. “I have to be more careful. I have to be more selective with what moves I can take. But, luckily the producer that we have at AEW, BJ, BJ Whitmer, he also has the same injury as me.”