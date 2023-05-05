Saraya Comments On CM Punk Returning To AEW Following Altercation The Elite

AEW star Saraya recently spoke with BBC for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Saraya commented on CM Punk returning to AEW following his backstage altercation with The Elite:

“[Punk has] always been an absolute sweetheart to me. [We’ve] never had any conflict whatsoever. He’s been very helpful, given a lot of advice over the years.”

“I want whatever’s best for business. If people don’t like each other, you have to find that common ground in a professional setting, you know? … There’s been people I don’t like over the years, but I’ve never let my personal feelings get in the way of business at the end of the day.”