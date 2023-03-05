Saraya Comments On Regaining Her Career Earlier Than Expected

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter will defend her title against Saraya and Ruby Soho in a Triple Threat on tonight’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view. This will be Saraya’s fifth match since her return to the ring in November, and her first title defense.

Saraya spoke with MyLondon to promote tonight’s title shot, and it was stated that Saraya winning tonight would be a fairytale ending to a remarkable comeback that has left Saraya feeling like she’s been given a second chance at life. She had this to say about regaining her career:

“It’s fantastic. I’ve been so excited to get back into the swing of just being on a wrestling show. I never fully expected to be wrestling again. My doctors five years ago just straight out said I would never wrestle again. They didn’t think my neck would heal. At the best they thought it would be a very long time, like maybe in my late 40s I might be able to get back into the ring. It’s actually really nice to be able to get my career back at 30. It’s really wonderful.”