Saraya Discusses Wanting To Be Involved In AEW’s UK Show And Anticipating A Lot Of Emotions

Saraya is looking forward to the AEW All In 2023 pay-per-view event, which will take place on August 27th at the historic Wembley Stadium in London, England.

The former Paige spoke to Metro UK to promote the event, and she discussed being fined for cussing on the March 15th episode of AEW Dynamite, whether she will use a swear word at the upcoming UK show, and more.

Some highlights from the interview are included below:

The possibility of using a swear word at the UK show:

“Oh they would love it! They’ll be doing this [flipping the V]. Maybe I’ll get a t**t chant and I can’t get in trouble. It’s them, not me!”

Being fined for the word:

“First of all, in my defense, it wasn’t on the list of restricted words that we can’t say. Also, I’m British, it’s just in our vocabulary, it happens. And I’m helping the Americans pronounce it correctly, because they say ‘twot’ and I’m like, that’s not how it’s pronounced. Luckily, AEW were really sweet about it – and I’m cursing for a good cause because it went straight to charity which is another great thing AEW does. I’m like, are you trying to stop me from cursing or do you want me to keep cursing, I don’t understand?”

The word slipping out again the next week:

“We were on the ramp walking back, I was arguing with someone like, ‘You’re a stupid t**t!’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, I said it again.’ I don’t think the camera was on me, and thank god because I came back and no one had noticed – even though I’m stooging myself off right now. It wasn’t on TV, leave me alone!”

Wanting to be involved in the UK show:

“I feel so fortunate to think that – hopefully I’m on the show! Tony, I’ll hunt you down. I know where you work, I’ll beat your ass! I’ll kick everyone’s ass. Hopefully it’s a package deal with The Outcasts, and then you have people like Britt [Baker], Jamie [Hayter], all these people coming along.”

Anticipating a lot of emotions around the show:

“There’s so many different emotions. I feel like being there is gonna make me cry – in a good way, it’s just a homecoming kind of thing. I haven’t performed there in a long time, so it’s gonna be good to be in front of my home country people too.”