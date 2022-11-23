Saraya Explains How She Came Up With the Name Britani Knight When She First Began Wrestling

Saraya appeared on AEW Unrestricted to discuss a variety of topics. Saraya was asked during the interview how she came up with the name Britani Knight when she first started wrestling:

“My dad loved Gladys Knight growing up, so he named himself after Gladys Knight, which is better than our real last name, which is Bevis. The amount of frickin jokes I had about Bevis, Beavis and Butt-Head jokes, days on days and days. Britani came from when I was younger, my mom used to dye my hair all these different colors and she bleached my hair blonde. My dad thought I looked like Britney Spears, so he called me Britani. He had to come up with a name and he called me Britani because my mom was using Saraya. She still uses Saraya to this day. I’m like sorry Mom, but I have to. So yeah, that’s how Britani Knight came about.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below: