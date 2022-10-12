Saraya Fires Back at ‘Dirtsheets,’ Podcasters, and Jim Cornette About Her Signing With AEW

Saraya has responded to Jim Cornette’s recent comments on her debut AEW promo.

Saraya did an in-ring promo on the September 29th episode of AEW Dynamite to set up a lumberjack match for Toni Storm and Serena Deeb. Saraya mentioned on Twitter after the promo that she was a little rusty in the segment with her promo.

Cornette was critical of her signing with AEW and her segment from the AEW Dynamite episode.

Saraya responded to Cornette on Twitter, writing the following, “Dirt sheets. Podcasters and an old man that loves to have his voice heard even if it’s full of shit (cornette) loves to talk about me. You’re welcome for the clicks and views.”

Cornette responded with, “Thank you for the “You’re welcome”, but the last clip we spoke about you in has yet to outperform “Jerry Jarrett’s locker room fight with Dandy Jack Donovan in 1973”, so please try to be more interesting. Thanks.”

AEW’s doctor has reportedly approved her to wrestle again, after WWE medically disqualified her due to neck problems caused by spinal stenosis.

