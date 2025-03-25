Saraya Hints At Uncertain AEW Future

In a recent interview with Casual Conversations, Saraya addressed long-standing fan interest in a potential dream match against AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Moné—and offered a candid update on why it hasn’t happened yet.

“I don’t know. I mean, we both wanted to, so we were just waiting for that trigger to be pulled. But I think she has other people that she has to wrestle for right now, so I don’t know when that time would be. Unfortunately, I may not be there to be able to do that with her. It should have happened a while ago, but it is what it is. We wanted it, but it hasn’t been the right time, I guess.”

The comments have sparked speculation about Saraya’s future in AEW, especially given the uncertainty in her tone. While it was previously reported that her contract with AEW runs through September 2025, her recent social media activity has added more intrigue.

On March 24, Saraya posted a cryptic message on Twitter/X:

“Tear the stars out from the sky” — a line from her WWE entrance theme, signaling a possible nod to her past or even a tease at what’s to come.

While both Saraya and Mercedes Moné have expressed mutual interest in squaring off, the match remains in limbo for now. Whether it’s a matter of timing, booking priorities, or Saraya’s future status with AEW, fans will have to wait and see if this long-anticipated encounter ever becomes a reality.