Saraya Hopes To One Day Compete In Royal Rumble And Elimination Chamber

After her recent departure from AEW, former WWE star Saraya has opened up about what’s next in her career—hinting at both time away from wrestling and a possible return to the ring, including matches she never had the chance to compete in.

Speaking with TV Insider, Saraya revealed that her immediate focus is to explore life outside of wrestling, but also emphasized her desire to retrain and rediscover her in-ring identity.

“I would like to get back in the ring this year and really train and find myself again. I feel like I didn’t do that the past couple of years,” she said. “I want to do the training side of things. I want to go to Nattie’s training school and get in the ring with her. That’s my focus this year.”

Saraya left WWE in 2022 after the company—under the Vince McMahon regime—chose not to renew her contract. She then debuted in AEW, where she had a brief run as AEW Women’s World Champion. Her exit from AEW has now sparked speculation about a potential WWE return, especially given the company’s shift in creative direction under Triple H.

Saraya also expressed interest in finally participating in signature WWE match types she missed out on during her previous tenure.

“I didn’t get to do a Royal Rumble or an Elimination Chamber or anything I didn’t get to do,” she said. “Maybe down the line I will get to do them, who knows?”

While nothing is confirmed, Saraya’s comments suggest that her wrestling journey is far from over, and fans may not have seen the last of her in a WWE ring.