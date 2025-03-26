Saraya Officially Done With AEW

The former AEW Women’s World Champion revealed the news on her podcast, Rulebreakers With Saraya, in a segment released via Entertainment Weekly. After joining AEW in 2022 following her WWE departure, Saraya confirmed that her time with the company has come to an end:

“I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end. I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

She expressed gratitude for her AEW run, but also acknowledged that it may be time to step aside:

“It’s just me thinking that I just don’t fit in right now. I feel like I might be taking someone else’s spot, someone who could be doing something really special.”

Saraya’s AEW tenure included a historic title win at AEW All In: London in her home country and several high-profile rivalries. Her departure comes days after she told Hall of Fame with Booker T and Brad Gilmore that she would be open to a return to WWE if the right opportunity presented itself.

With her contract now expired and no reported non-compete clause, Saraya is free to explore her next chapter—and fans are already speculating that a WWE homecoming may not be far off.