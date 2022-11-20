Saraya on Her Feelings After Her AEW Full Gear Match, Being Nervous, Not Feeling Like a Product

Saraya commented on her match against Britt Baker at the 2022 AEW Full Gear PPV while speaking to the media after the event.

“I feel fantastic, and the wonderful thing about, Tony really takes care of us, down to a tee, he was like, I’m not going to let you get back in the ring until you’re officially, 100% ready to go, and I was like, I promise you, I got this, I promise you. So we did MRIs, we did CG scans, we did X-rays, and my neck was 100% ready to go, even I was shocked, I was like I didn’t realize it would be 100%, but we got there, and the thing is, again, with Tony, too, is he is very understanding when it comes to injuries and stuff like that, so he said, I want to take it slow, I don’t want to rush back in, like I did the last time, with a lot of work, straight away, and he was just so understanding, I really appreciate him, and I’m happy I got to do this in AEW, too, I’ve been wanting to come here for a long time.”

“Walking out, this was the most nervous I’ve ever been in my career, because I want to give 110% and I know in AEW, I felt like I had to step up my wrestling game. Wrestlers everywhere are fantastic but I felt like the caliber of AEW women’s wrestling is so high, I’m like, man, we’ve got Toni, and we’ve got Jamie Hayter on the show today, and I’m like, oh my gosh, please go before them, because they’re just so good, all the women here are so good, so I had a lot of emotions. And also, I felt like there were a lot of eyes on the match, too, a lot of eyes, even non-wrestling fans, so there was just a lot of focus on this show, and I was like, man, I don’t want to let anyone down, I don’t want to let Tony down, he’s given me this opportunity.”

You can watch the complete media scrum below:



