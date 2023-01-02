Saraya on Sasha Banks: “I Love the Fact That She Took Her Career Into Her Own Hands”

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) will be in attendance for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and there is speculation that Sasha may be Saraya’s mystery partner on the January 11 edition of AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles.

Saraya commented on Sasha’s departure from WWE in an interview with The UK Metro.

She said, “I love the fact that she took her career into her own hands, and she knows her worth and she knows she wants to be treated a certain way, and she deserves to be treated that way because she’s done a lot for the wrestling business. She’s one of the girls that puts butts in seats, and you want to see wrestle and you wanna see main event. She deserves all those things.”

“Wherever she ends up, I’m gonna be happy for her, and anyone that gets her is gonna be very, very lucky. I just selfishly hope that I get to wrestle her one day. I don’t know if she’d want to because she’d probably be scared to wrestle me again. [laughs]”