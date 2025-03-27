Saraya Opens Up About AEW Departure, Says Tony Khan Was Supportive

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya appeared on Busted Open Radio to discuss several topics, including her goals in AEW and why she left.

Saraya said, “When it came into AEW, the thing that I wanted to do was just to…help build stuff. I didn’t want to be the top dog or the face or anything. That wasn’t my…that’s not what I wanted. What I wanted to do was put girls over, if that helped them in any way. That’s all I wanted to do. And I feel like I was coming to the end of that. There wasn’t very much left I could do. I don’t think there was a place for me anymore in there.”

On how supportive Tony Khan was to her:

“He was really great. He was like…he’s been so supportive since I asked for time off in November. I’ve been gone for a minute. And I was just like ‘Well, there’s really no place for me anymore.’ So yeah, we came to that decision, and I’m happy about it. And he wished me luck and everything, and the door is always open. But yeah, it’s nice to just…it’s scary, but I’m taking…I’m exploring everything else outside of wrestling.”

