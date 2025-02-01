Saraya Opens Up About Breakup With Ronnie Radke

Earlier this month, news broke that AEW star Saraya and her longtime boyfriend, Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke, have ended their relationship.

The couple, who began dating in 2018, reportedly split late last year. While speaking with TMZ Sports, Saraya addressed the breakup, emphasizing that it ended on good terms.

“Good. I’m doing great. It was meant to be. We’re good friends, though. It ended amicably and positively. We just drifted apart in a way; we’re just better off as friends…..No, you know what? I was just saying to my friends I haven’t been single in a second, and I feel like it’s really important to just like be my share for a second.”

When asked whether their busy schedules played a role in the breakup, Saraya confirmed that it was a factor.

“Yeah, it did. He’s getting bigger, and he’s just getting so much busier—so am I. It just is what it is.”

Saraya also mentioned that she doesn’t see herself dating a musician again but had nothing but kind words for Radke.

“He was great, really sweet, and we were together for a long time. It’s just that we weren’t compatible anymore. We’re just better off as friends. We were friends beforehand and tried to make it work as a relationship. It worked, and then it didn’t.”

Saraya recently confirmed her AEW contract status and left the door open for a potential return to WWE. Click here for more.