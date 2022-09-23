Saraya Reacts to Claims That She is Not Cleared to Wrestle Yet

AEW star Saraya responded on Twitter to a recent report in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that stated she is not yet cleared to wrestle but is hoping to get cleared soon to compete.

She did not confirm nor deny what Dave Meltzer had stated; however, she did tweet the following: “Ignore the dirt sheet click bait. See ya Wednesday. #AEWDynamite”

During the AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam event, Dr. Britt Baker, DMD stepped back as Saraya was making her way to the ring, and it gave the impression that the two of them would be wrestling each other in the not-too-distant future.

The following is the tweet that Saraya sent out, which Tony Khan also retweeted: