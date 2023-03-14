Saraya Reacts To Criticism Over Her Welcoming Nikki And Brie Garcia To “Freedom”

As PWMania.com previously reported, “The Bella Twins” brand has been dropped and Nikki and Brie will now go by the last name Garcia. An article on People.com confirmed Nikki and Brie’s departure from WWE.

AEW star Saraya tweeted her reaction to the news, writing, “Welcome to freedom ladies, I know this next chapter is gonna be even bigger! ❤️”

A fan responded, writing, “I love how you speak about freedom and all the shit you all talk…completely forgetting the fact that all you 3 have accomplished in the past decade is because of your exposure on WWE TV. Stop acting like they did you bad. They gave you a life. Be grateful.”

Saraya then responded to the fan, writing, “You need to chill. You guys find anything I say and pick it apart. Not being locked in a tight contract can feel great when you’re not. That doesn’t mean they treated us bad. Chill tf out.. You guys need to get a hobby.”