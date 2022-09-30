Saraya Reacts to Critics Who Attacked Her for “Taking a Shot” at WWE

Saraya (formerly Paige) cut her first AEW in-ring promo on this week’s AEW Dynamite, saying “it’s so good to have a boss to actually finally listen to me.” Saraya responded to those who attacked her for “taking a shot” at WWE with the following tweets on Friday.

Touch grass and get off the internet. Then you won’t have to stalk my account for whenever I post so you can further be miserable. — SARAYA (@Saraya) September 30, 2022

She previously wrote, “I say how my current boss listens to me and all of sudden it’s ‘So hAtE yOu WwE’. No I don’t. I loved my time there. I appreciate the time and the opportunities I was given. Especially in my NXT days with Triple H. I’m happy now in AEW though. Tribalism in IWC is so bizarre to me.” But that tweet has since been deleted.

She followed up with the following:

“You know what fuck it. Think what you want @AEW is my house now 😈”