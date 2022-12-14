Saraya Reacts to Reports That Vince McMahon Wants to Return to WWE

During an interview with Forbes.com, Saraya offered her thoughts on the recent rumor that Vince McMahon is interested in returning to the WWE.

She said, “He’s only been out for a couple of months! I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter [Triple H] in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited. But if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it.”

“I have Tony [Khan], and he’s fantastic as a boss to me, so if I have any issues I can tell him and he’ll always be very clear with stuff. Whereas I just get nervous if Vince comes back for them because you just don’t know what he’s thinking on a a day-to-day basis.”