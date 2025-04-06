Saraya Recalls Real-Life Fight At WWE Party After Guest Used Racial Slur

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya appeared on the Lightweights podcast, where she discussed a number of topics, including a real-life fight that took place in Fandango’s house.

Saraya said, “We were at Fandango’s house party and this girl came over and she was just drunk and she was just trying to make everything about her, she was just one of those people. Anyway, she calls Natty the n-bomb, and I was like, ‘what the f**k,’ and then she starts talking a bunch of s**t to her … I had like a snapback on and she just smacks the back of it and knocks it off and I got so mad, and then I just head-butted her and I’m on the floor just f***ing going off on her.”

On what ended up happening:

“Then I’m dragging this girl and I’m like f***ing shoving her face in the carpet, like she pissed, like she’s a dog, it’s just like, ‘you stupid b***h, like how dare you f***ing talk to us like that … we could not put that on air.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.