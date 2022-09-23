Saraya Reportedly Hasn’t Been Cleared to Compete Yet

When Saraya (former WWE star Paige) debuted in AEW on Wednesday night at the Dynamite: Grand Slam event, many fans wondered what kind of role the promotion would give her.

Her debut came following the fatal four-way match in which Interim Women’s Champion Toni Storm retained her title over Britt Bake, Serena Deeb, and Athena as she saved Athena and Storm from Baker, Jamie Hayter, and Rebel.

Saraya was claiming that this was her home. Saraya is one of Baker’s dream opponents, as she has stated in previous interviews. After this angle, it appeared that AEW started a feud between Saraya and Baker.

No one was allowed to touch Saraya in her AEW debut, just like she was in WWE, and she wasn’t allowed to get physical with anyone in the ring.

Dave Meltzer reported in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that “she had not been cleared as of very recently, which would explain not touching anyone, but [she] would like to be cleared.”

Saraya hasn’t wrestled since 2017 due to spinal stenosis, which is why she hasn’t been cleared to compete. Edge and Sting, on the other hand, were able to wrestle again after being told they couldn’t due to spinal stenosis.

Saraya will be officiating at her family’s WAW promotion in a few weeks.