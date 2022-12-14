Saraya Responds to Rumors That Sasha Banks is Her Mystery Tag Team Partner

Sasha Banks recently made headlines as she is set to appear at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event in January and will reportedly work more dates for the promotion in 2023 after her WWE contract expires this month.

As AEW has a working relationship with NJPW, there has been a lot of speculation that she could be headed to the company.

The speculation follows the December 7 AEW Dynamite episode, which revealed that Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter would team up to face Saraya and a partner of her choice on the January 11 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Saraya addressed the rumors in an interview with Forbes.

“I feel like anytime there’s a mystery, everyone always goes straight for Mercedes (laughs). They’re like—straight away—it’s her! There’s plenty of women out there, I’m not going to say yes or no to anybody, but there’s a lot of exciting prospects for a potential tag partner.”

Saraya continued, “I’ve always said that I would want to work with Sasha again in any capacity, because she’s a pro. In the wrestling side of things, she’s such a fantastic athlete, you can’t deny her talent. She’s fantastic.”

Saraya defeated Baker in her first match since 2017 at AEW Full Gear last month.