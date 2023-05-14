Saraya Reveals Biggest Supporters In AEW, Names TV Themes She Wants At Her Funeral

Saraya knows how she wants to go out.

With style!

The Outcasts member from AEW recently appeared as a guest on the Wilde On podcast for an interview, during which she joked about wanting the theme songs for “Friends” and “The Office” to play at her funeral.

On how she wants the theme songs of two of her favorite sitcoms to play at her funeral: “In England, funerals aren’t super sad. They’re sad at first when you put the coffin in, but afterwards at the wake, everyone has to get drunk and have a good time, right? So at my funeral, I’m hoping that I’m very old. And by the time I’m old, that’s when I’ll start drinking and doing drugs again because I’m already old. But I love Friends. So I would want “I’ll Be There For You,” I love that so much. And then one of Ronnie’s songs, and if not, then The Office theme song just to make everybody laugh.”

On her biggest on-screen supporters being Toni Storm and Ruby Soho, but off-screen it would be Renee Paquette: “Renee. Renee! That’s my girl. I absolutely adore her. If we’re in character, Toni [Storm] and Ruby [Soho]. But if we’re out of character, it’s Renee. She is the one that like helped me, persuaded me to go to AEW because she was there as well. She’s been with me since day one, for like the last eleven years. She’s just been my confidant and best friend. I’ll text her every single day, she’s the best. She’s the Blondie to my Joan Jett, the Wayne to my Garth.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestleZone.com for transcribing the above quotes.