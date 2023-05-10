Saraya Reveals Health Problem That Interferes With Her Wrestling Ability

AEW star Saraya recently appeared on Taylor Wilde’s Wilde On podcast for an interview covering all things pro wrestling.

In addition to her endo belly, Saraya revealed that she also deals with the medical condition known as endometriosis.

“Everybody has an opinion on you. It’s so frustrating. Growing up so young, the thing that used to bother me the most out of everything is the way they would look at my weight, because everyone has an opinion about your — lately as well, they’ll turn it back around. They tell me that I’m looking a little bigger than usual and I wanna tell them, listen, I’m getting older. I have really bad endometriosis. My belly swells up, I get endo belly and so it swells up for a couple of weeks and it’s really, really painful and I try to hide it. That’s why I can’t wrestle when my belly is like that. I can’t wear wrestling gear, I’m too swollen. It’s a really painful experience for me and then people will just think I’m fat and I’m just like, ‘You have no idea’ but everyone has an opinion.”

You can check out her appearance below:



