Saraya Reveals Her Initial Concerns When She Signed With AEW

AEW star Saraya appeared on the “Inside the Ropes” podcast recently to discuss a variety of topics, including her concerns when she first signed with All Elite Wrestling.

In addition, the former WWE Divas Champion discussed her mental state now that she has advanced, among other things.

Highlights from the podcast are included below:

Her concerns when first signing with AEW:

“It’s probably because, you know, again, coming back from a career-ending injury … mentally, it was really difficult on me. I was just extremely nervous and I was in this new world of AEW and, you know, I didn’t have the confidence. I didn’t think I was what I used to be, so I had a lot of self-doubt about myself.”

Her mental state now that she’s progressed:

“Now I feel like I completely have my confidence back. Like, no one can hold me back now. The girls have to hold me back. I’m like, ‘We can do this, and this’ and they’re just like, ‘We can take this slowly, we don’t have to do anything crazy.’ So they have to like tell me to calm down. I’m surrounded by a wonderful group of girls who want the best for me, too, which is really, really sweet.”

You can check out the interview below: