Saraya Reveals Plans For A Second Memoir Following Life Changes And Acting Role

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya spoke with The Wrestling Classic about several topics, including the need to write a second book after recently completing her first memoir.

Saraya said, “I need to write a second book because the way the book ends, I can’t change it now because it’s already out. Things have changed in the past four or five months. Things have changed drastically. That’s the end of that chapter and now I need to write a new one because I’m about to start a whole new life.”

On dipping her toe in Hollywood now:

“It’s pretty crazy. I have other things where I actually got booked for a role and I’m really excited about it. I’m dipping my toe in Hollywood now, which is f***ing awesome, so I’m really excited with that.”

