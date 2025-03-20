Saraya Reveals She’s Nearing The End Of Her Wrestling Career

Since October 2024, Saraya has been absent from AEW television. However, she has made it clear that when she returns, she intends to continue making an impact in the professional wrestling industry.

Saraya’s AEW contract is set to expire in September 2025. Her last televised victory came against Nyla Rose on an August 2024 episode of AEW Rampage. Additionally, she is preparing for the release of her autobiography, which is scheduled to drop on March 25th.

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Rick Ucchino, the former AEW Women’s Champion opened up about her absence from AEW and her future in the industry. Saraya revealed that her in-ring career is approaching its conclusion.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right, and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub,” Saraya stated. “I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it, and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, ‘I need to be on top.’”

While she has not provided an exact timeline for her return to television, Saraya’s remarks suggest that when she does step back into the ring, she will be focused on elevating talent before officially stepping away from active competition.