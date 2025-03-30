Saraya Reveals WWE Stars She’d Love To Wrestle

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya spoke with B4 The Bell on various topics, including WWE star Rhea Ripley.

Saraya said, “I feel like me and Rhea [Ripley] would make a really good tag team, I’ve said that. I would love to wrestle her too. I’d love to… there’s so many women that I want to wrestle, I do, one day. Not anytime soon, obviously. There’s no room for me, [laughs], but I would love to face Rhea. I’m a big fan of how Liv [Morgan] has shaped her career too, from when I was there. She’s been doing such a good job. She’s amazing. She’s really, really great. Her character work, everything’s really great.”

On other WWE Superstars she would like to face:

“Charlotte [Flair] is just a star, dude. I love her so much. She carries herself like a star, she looks like a star. I would love to go around the block with her one more time. Nattie again.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)