Saraya Says AEW Doesn’t Need Her Right Now, Confirms She’ll Be Back

AEW star Saraya appeared on the Lightweights Podcast to discuss several topics, including if she will return to the company.

Saraya said, “Yeah. I mean, I feel like at this age and time, there isn’t really a spot for me right now. I feel like everybody’s got their own thing. Eventually… I love wrestling, I will be back at work at some point. But right now, it’s good. They don’t need me. They don’t need me.”

Saraya previously said that her in-ring career is soon coming to an end.

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.