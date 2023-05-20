Saraya Says People Need To Get Over The Real-Life Thunder Rosa – Britt Baker Issues

Saraya wants fans to stop talking about Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker’s real-life problems.

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker can’t stand each other in real life and are unlikely to ever be able to. The heat was documented on the AEW All Access reality show, which aired several months ago.

Saraya admitted on “The Corner” podcast that Thunder Rosa “loves to talk,” but she believes fans should move on from the drama.

She stated, “People need to get over that, dude. Thunder loves to talk, that’s for sure. She definitely loves to talk. People think Britt talks a lot but it’s not — the reality show was filmed ages ago and they’re just repeating the story so everyone thinks it’s Britt bringing up all this stuff, and then she gets asked questions about it in interviews and then it brings it all up again. She’s not going out there and doing it, but Thunder just likes to talk about it.”

It’s worth noting that Saraya confirmed reports that Rosa apologized to the women’s locker room upon her return to the company to do Spanish commentary several months ago.

