Saraya Says She’d “Absolutely” Return to WWE If The Opportunity Is Right

Saraya has opened up about the possibility of a WWE return, expressing heartfelt appreciation for the company that helped shape her career, while making it clear that she’s open to reuniting with WWE under the right circumstances.

In a new interview on the Hall of Fame podcast with Booker T and Brad Gilmore, Saraya reflected on her 2022 departure from WWE—initially prompted by the Vince McMahon regime not renewing her contract. Though she eventually signed with AEW, she revealed that Triple H made efforts to bring her back once he assumed creative control, but a deal couldn’t be finalized at the time.

Now, with her AEW contract set to expire in September 2025, Saraya is leaving the door wide open for a potential return to WWE:

“I love WWE, and I don’t have any negative feelings towards them. I mean, they raised me. They saved me a lot. I appreciate them so much.”

She explained that her decision to leave was motivated largely by the chance to help her brother succeed in wrestling, but emphasized her continued fondness for WWE:

“The idea of going somewhere else was only because the potential of my brother being there was a big thing. I just wanted him to be a success in wrestling, but I love WWE.”

When asked if she’d return, Saraya didn’t hesitate:

“I would absolutely, if there was something that they needed from me which was exciting, I would definitely go there. That would be silly not to, I feel. So yeah, if there’s an opportunity to do something fun, hell yeah. I’ll jump on board.”

Saraya’s comments suggest that while her current home is AEW, she still has strong ties to WWE—and with her contract winding down, a return to the company that made her a household name could be back on the table.