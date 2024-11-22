Saraya Says She’s On Break From AEW Right Now

Saraya is currently “on a little break” from AEW.

The women’s wrestling star said as much during a recent interview with The Buzz while on the red carpet for the American Reality TV Awards.

“I’m taking a little break right now so I can do more of this stuff again,” she said. “I haven’t been on a red carpet in a minute. It’s nice to be back. I’m actually going to be co-hosting ‘Catfish’ soon. I already filmed the episode with Nev a few months ago. That should be fun.”

