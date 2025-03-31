Saraya Says She’s Stepping Back From Wrestling To Focus On New Projects

Pro wrestling veteran Saraya spoke with Sports Illustrated on various topics, including how she is open to returning to wrestling in the future but wants to focus on things other than wrestling this year.

Saraya said, “I feel like I still have stuff left in the tank, but I feel like I’m coming to the end of my wrestling career for right now. I feel like in the future, yeah, that would definitely be an opportunity…this year, I really, really want to focus on stuff outside of wrestling. So I have a big a role coming out, and I’m really excited…which I thought I would never get in my lifetime. And with the book coming out, and then I have my own pod show coming out called Rulebreakers, and we’ve been filming it and it’s been really fun. It’s podcast meets Jackass, so it’s like fun, but it’s intense…But yeah, it’s just…I have a lot of stuff going on. And…right now, I feel like I don’t fit. Like, I’m not…I don’t want to be squeezed in or forced down people’s throats. Right now, everything’s working out the way they should. There’s no spot for me right now, but hopefully, maybe down the line, I get to have that.”

You can check out Saraya’s comments in the video below.