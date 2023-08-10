Saraya Says Tony Khan “Hasn’t Won Booker Of The Year Three Times For No Reason”

AEW star Saraya was asked on Twitter if she would be performing at the 2023 AEW All In PPV event at Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Saraya responded, “I don’t know! But Tony hasn’t won booker of the year 3 times for no reason. I’m sure whatever he has up his sleeve is gonna be awesome!”

Saraya was referring to Khan being voted Booker of the Year by Wrestling Observer Newsletter readers, and she also responded to criticism of the event.

“No one cares about it? But it’s nearly sold out before 1 match was even announced. No one talks about it? Yet it trends everyday. You don’t care about it? Yet you are watching it and can’t wait to see it. Make it make sense bud.”

“Let people enjoy stuff. Whether you like it or not the result of it being nearly sold out is not gonna change.”

