Saraya Shares Photo With The Bella Twins Ahead Of Tonight’s AEW Revolution 2023

Some WWE Hall of Famers are in town at the site of tonight’s AEW Revolution 2023 premium live event.

Ahead of tonight’s special event, which emanates from the Chase Center in San Francisco, CA., WWE Hall of Famers Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are in town.

The two posed for a photo with fellow former WWE performers Saraya (Paige) and Renee Paquette (Renee Young) in a photo that Saraya shared via her social media channels ahead of her AEW Women’s Championship showdown tonight against current title-holder Jamie Hayter and fellow challenger Ruby Soho.

Check out the photo below and make sure to join us here at PWMania.com tonight for live AEW Revolution 2023 results coverage from San Francisco, CA.