Saraya Sounds Off On Social Media Trolls

Saraya isn’t a fan of social media trolling.

The AEW star spoke about this during a recent appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet to promote her return bout against Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at Saturday’s AEW Full Gear 2022 pay-per-view.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she talks about this, as well as how she felt the love from the fans when she made her AEW on TV debut.

On how she realized people really missed her at AEW Dynamite the night she debuted: “I have never had a pop like that before in my life, and I had a good reaction coming back the first time. I was like, I’m back, you know? That was crazy. And then like my debut just for the Divas Championship was crazy. Even when people didn’t know who I was back then you know, but it just felt really good to have just all the support from so many people. It just felt really good. I was like, man, they really did miss me.”

On her opinion on social media trolls: “Because again, you get in your head a lot. You’re like, ‘Well, maybe not because social media is real.’ And then it’s, you know, the trolls that followed us on social media. You think the whole world hates here when in fact, it’s just like six people with different like multiple accounts just attacking you.”

Check out the complete Saraya interview below.