Saraya Talks About AEW Having A Strong Women’s Division

Saraya recently appeared on Superstar Crossover for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and AEW.

During the discussion, The Outcasts member spoke highly of the AEW women’s division, offering high praise for specific talents such as Willow Nightingale and Skye Blue.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On thinking highly about a lot of the rising stars like Willow Nightingale and the recently signed Skye Blue, who she calls the “next big thing” in wrestling: “I’m trying to see if I felt like a lot of women at AEW do get their flowers. There’s a lot of incredible wrestlers. You have Willow. I feel like Skye Blue is gonna be the next big thing, too. She’s growing and evolving, although we have to calm her down with wanting to take so many bumps where me and Ruby are just like, ‘chill sister.’”

On the entire women’s roster awesome and hopes that they continue to get their chance to showcases themselves on television: “So I feel like a lot of the women in AEW get a chance to be showcased and they’re all awesome. I’m happy that Taya’s there now, Taya Valkyrie. Very happy she’s there. I love Jade as a character. She’s incredible as a character, and she’s constantly training every week to be better, too, which I really appreciate.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to for transcribing the above quotes. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.