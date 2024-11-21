Saraya Teases Character Change For TV Return

AEW is regarded for having one of the most talented rosters in the pro wrestling industry, which is used in Dynamite, Rampage, Collision, and ROH. However, due to the enormous roster, not everyone is available every week.

Saraya hasn’t been on television since the October 8 episode of AEW Dynamite, when she competed in a four-way AEW Women’s World Title Eliminator Match against Jamie Hayter, Willow Nightingale, and Nyla Rose. This came after she signed a new contract that would keep her in place until September 2025.

Fightful Select stated earlier this week that she is fine and working on other projects after extending her contract. It’s uncertain when she’ll return to television.

The AEW star hinted that she would be introducing a new version of herself to AEW TV in a comment on a video captured of her walk the red carpet at the 11th annual Reality Television Awards. She had written: “Wait until this version makes her way back to dynamite.”